iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MBS ETF worth $14,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,484,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,520 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,980,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,954,000 after acquiring an additional 259,867 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,575,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,886,000 after acquiring an additional 379,935 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,827,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,276,000 after acquiring an additional 503,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after buying an additional 158,816 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.82. The stock had a trading volume of 821,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,232. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.13. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.