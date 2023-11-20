IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Shares Gap Up to $6.47

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.47, but opened at $7.40. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 125,032 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 13.9 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.73 million, a PE ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 111.11% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $153.55 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

