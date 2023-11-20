Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Gap Up to $5.05

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.05, but opened at $5.54. Iovance Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 3,914,420 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on IOVA. Barclays cut their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $40.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.23.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.31.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). The company had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Iovance Biotherapeutics

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $55,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 248,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,399.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 248,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,399.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum purchased 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $26,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,067,333 shares in the company, valued at $122,256,864.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 299.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

See Also

