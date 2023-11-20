Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 3.0% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $17,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $15,275,529. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.4 %

ISRG stock traded up $4.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $309.59. 310,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,338. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.65 and a twelve month high of $358.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $284.26 and its 200 day moving average is $305.11. The firm has a market cap of $109.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.