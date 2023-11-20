International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of International Seaways from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.20.

INSW opened at $46.59 on Friday. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $53.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.70%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $42,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,825.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $246,985. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in International Seaways by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,511,000 after acquiring an additional 64,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,365,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,238,000 after purchasing an additional 43,736 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,023,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,613,000 after purchasing an additional 94,606 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its position in International Seaways by 2,495.6% in the second quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 1,797,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,718,000 after buying an additional 1,727,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in International Seaways by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,331,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,911,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the period. 63.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

