International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Position Increased by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.27.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:IFF traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.66. 276,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,224. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.32. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.78, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.16. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,800.00%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

