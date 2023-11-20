Imprint Wealth LLC Takes Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 141,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,138,000. Imprint Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KWEB. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at $7,400,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 799,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,539,000 after purchasing an additional 45,392 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 73.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 14,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $886,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Up 3.7 %

KWEB stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.69. 25,510,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,846,762. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average is $27.76. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $23.99 and a 52-week high of $36.19.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.