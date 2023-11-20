Imprint Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 121,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,108,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% during the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,842,000,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.9 %

SHW stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $272.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,328. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.62. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $283.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

