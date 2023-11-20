Imprint Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 134,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,463,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.32.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $204.83. 1,388,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,787,979. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $118.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.92 and its 200 day moving average is $213.29.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

