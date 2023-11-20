Imprint Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 136,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,656,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $42.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,439. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $46.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

