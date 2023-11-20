Imprint Wealth LLC Buys 195,801 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6,623.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,801 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 0.8% of Imprint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Imprint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $19,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 3,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY traded down $2.15 on Monday, hitting $48.69. The company had a trading volume of 15,746,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,684,396. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $99.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

