ICON Price Reaches $0.26 (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 20th. ICON has a total market cap of $257.42 million and $7.66 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ICON has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000703 BTC on major exchanges.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 972,608,221 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 972,584,137.9907187. The last known price of ICON is 0.26422291 USD and is up 1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $7,308,632.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

