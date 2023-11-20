H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at CIBC

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
HR.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.25 to C$9.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$12.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.75.
H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.
