H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at CIBC

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HR.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.25 to C$9.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$12.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.75.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

Shares of TSE:HR.UN opened at C$9.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.73, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.89. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$8.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.30.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

