Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 500 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $75.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.26. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $111.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.