Hollencrest Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 88.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPG opened at $121.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.01 and a 200-day moving average of $112.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $133.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 112.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

