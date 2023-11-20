Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 216.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 7.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCT opened at $8.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99. The company has a market cap of $142.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.34. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $18.65.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate that inhibits the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

