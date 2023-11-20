Hill Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.28. 1,924,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,198,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $94.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.40.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

