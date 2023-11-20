Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Receives $81.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSIC. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Henry Schein stock opened at $68.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $89.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.32. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

