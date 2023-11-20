Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) PT Lowered to GBX 616 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 711 ($8.73) to GBX 616 ($7.56) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,055 ($12.96).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance

Hargreaves Lansdown Increases Dividend

Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 725.60 ($8.91) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 747.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 786.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of GBX 676.40 ($8.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,023.50 ($12.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,067.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 28.80 ($0.35) per share. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $12.70. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is presently 6,176.47%.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

(Get Free Report)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.