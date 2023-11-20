Gamer Pakistan Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GPAK) Quiet Period Will Expire on November 20th

Gamer Pakistan’s (NASDAQ:GPAK – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, November 20th. Gamer Pakistan had issued 1,700,000 shares in its public offering on October 9th. The total size of the offering was $6,800,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Gamer Pakistan Trading Down 2.2 %
Gamer Pakistan stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. Gamer Pakistan has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.39.
Gamer Pakistan Company Profile
