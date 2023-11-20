Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) & Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Critical Comparison

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) and Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fortrea and Quest Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortrea $3.10 billion 0.91 N/A N/A N/A Quest Diagnostics $9.30 billion 1.63 $946.00 million $6.66 20.25

Quest Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than Fortrea.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortrea N/A N/A N/A Quest Diagnostics 8.21% 15.80% 7.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Fortrea and Quest Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

87.8% of Quest Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Quest Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Fortrea and Quest Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortrea 1 1 1 0 2.00 Quest Diagnostics 0 9 1 0 2.10

Fortrea currently has a consensus price target of $31.75, indicating a potential downside of 0.44%. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $146.09, indicating a potential upside of 8.30%. Given Quest Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quest Diagnostics is more favorable than Fortrea.

Summary

Quest Diagnostics beats Fortrea on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortrea

Fortrea Holdings Inc. provides clinical development and patient access solutions to the life sciences industry. It offers phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology, differentiated technology enabled trial solutions, and post approval services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations. Fortrea Holdings Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services. It offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, ExamOne, and Quanum brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, independent delivery networks, health plans, employers, direct contract entities, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, phlebotomists in physician offices, call centers and mobile paramedics, nurses, and other health and wellness professionals. The company also provides risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and healthcare organizations and clinicians robust information technology solutions. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

