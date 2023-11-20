Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.84

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.84 and last traded at $42.84, with a volume of 72080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.40.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 221.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.