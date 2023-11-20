Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,718,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,218,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580,247 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 188.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,740,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,314,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,899,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.