ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 290,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $39,517,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Hess by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Hess by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 314.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 366,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,567,000 after acquiring an additional 278,511 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $1,323,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Hess by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down previously from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.06.

Hess Stock Performance

HES traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,846. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.10 and its 200-day moving average is $145.27. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $113.82 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The firm has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. Hess’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Insider Activity

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

