Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) to Issue $1.30 Quarterly Dividend

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.
Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:EXSR traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.51. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.86 and its 200-day moving average is $92.92. Exchange Bank has a one year low of $81.50 and a one year high of $126.94.
Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Company Profile
