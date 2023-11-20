Eugene James Bredow Sells 1,500 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,292.47, for a total value of $9,438,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at $11,647,361.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eugene James Bredow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 2nd, Eugene James Bredow sold 687 shares of NVR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,711.73, for a total value of $3,923,958.51.

NVR stock traded down $12.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6,285.19. 13,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 4.03. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4,308.05 and a 12-month high of $6,525.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5,910.95 and its 200-day moving average is $6,022.03.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $118.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 463.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 66.7% in the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in NVR during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 133.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in NVR during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in NVR during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on NVR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

