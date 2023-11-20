Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Trading Down 1.6 %

Energy Focus stock opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13. Energy Focus has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $6.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Focus

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Energy Focus worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

