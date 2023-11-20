Energi Trading Down 3.2% This Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $4.28 million and approximately $105,463.54 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0608 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00057013 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00024358 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00012105 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004752 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 70,318,003 coins and its circulating supply is 70,317,777 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

