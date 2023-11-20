Electroneum (ETN) Price Down 1.5% This Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $32.00 million and $525,667.81 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006823 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000062 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,959,316,632 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

