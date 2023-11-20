Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.05% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,380,000 after buying an additional 663,192 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,783,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,039,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,270,000 after acquiring an additional 324,706 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 115.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,745,000 after acquiring an additional 292,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 53.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,431,000 after acquiring an additional 167,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $50.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.16 and a beta of 1.41. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.20 and a 52-week high of $60.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.22.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $202.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.17 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $1,413,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,556,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $1,413,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,556,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 4,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $199,625.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $958,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

