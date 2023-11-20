Edgestream Partners L.P. Reduces Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,622 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.36.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $92.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.27 and a 52 week high of $115.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.51 and a 200 day moving average of $94.56.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.74%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.