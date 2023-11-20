Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 31,126 ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESAB. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 21.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $40,715.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,296.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $40,715.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,296.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $39,018.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,624 shares of company stock valued at $192,852. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of ESAB from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

ESAB Stock Performance

ESAB opened at $79.14 on Monday. ESAB Co. has a 12-month low of $44.87 and a 12-month high of $80.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.51.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. ESAB had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. ESAB’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.80%.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Further Reading

