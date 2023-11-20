Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $44.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.74. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 2.14.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $411.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.87 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 159.42% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 28.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RRR shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “positive” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.