Edgestream Partners L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,730 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,113 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZION has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

ZION stock opened at $36.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average of $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.26 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

