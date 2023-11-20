Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $1.96 Million in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 196,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 22,888 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 202,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 16,707 shares during the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,072 shares in the company, valued at $423,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Price Performance

Amcor stock opened at $9.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. Analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

