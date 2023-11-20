Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $1.93 Million in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,124,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,420,000 after purchasing an additional 28,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,239,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $255,439,000 after purchasing an additional 30,523 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,526,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $174,086,000 after purchasing an additional 23,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1,243.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 572,539 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire Stock Performance

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $193.74 on Monday. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $206.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.16. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $636.99 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WIRE shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Encore Wire from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on Encore Wire in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on Encore Wire

Encore Wire Profile

(Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.