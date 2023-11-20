Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $1.67 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,311,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $1,692,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,609,517.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $1,692,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,609,517.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,390 shares of company stock valued at $10,401,733 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $46.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $77.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.58. The company has a market cap of $85.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $77.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.61%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.