Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,141 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Shares of TPX stock opened at $39.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.69. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.91%.

Insider Transactions at Tempur Sealy International

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 5,304 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 143,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,297,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.