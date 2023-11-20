Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 67,790 Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 67,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period.
In other Shoals Technologies Group news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $42,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 62,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,085.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $42,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 62,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,085.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $42,944.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 81,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of SHLS stock opened at $14.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $32.43.
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.
