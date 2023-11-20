Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 67,790 Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 67,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Shoals Technologies Group

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $42,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 62,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,085.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $42,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 62,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,085.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $42,944.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 81,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $14.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $32.43.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.