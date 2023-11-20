Edgestream Partners L.P. Boosts Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 67.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 79,492.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,345,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,413,985,000 after purchasing an additional 340,916,185 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,695,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,011 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,038,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,476,000 after purchasing an additional 219,094 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,754,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $403,074,000.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JNK opened at $91.53 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.79 and a 12 month high of $94.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.01.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

