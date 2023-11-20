Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 10,326 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 851.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,292,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,478,404,000 after purchasing an additional 152,945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 569.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,923 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,382,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,035,000 after purchasing an additional 81,662 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

TRV opened at $171.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.56. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.17.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

