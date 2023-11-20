Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $12.02 on Thursday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $96.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 378,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 98,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 18,741 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 3rd quarter worth $565,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 20,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1,777.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

