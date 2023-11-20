DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

DLH Price Performance

Shares of DLHC opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. DLH has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average of $11.39. The company has a market capitalization of $201.55 million, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Get DLH alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLH

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in DLH during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of DLH during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in DLH in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in DLH during the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DLH in the third quarter valued at $163,000. 61.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers defense and veteran health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.