Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,985.71 ($36.67).

Shares of DPLM traded up GBX 245.80 ($3.02) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 3,265.80 ($40.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,431. The company has a market cap of £4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,474.26, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,962.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,020.27. Diploma has a 52-week low of GBX 2,524.50 ($31.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,386 ($41.58).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.49) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Diploma’s previous dividend of $16.50. Diploma’s payout ratio is currently 5,851.06%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

