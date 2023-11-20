Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DGLY opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.37. Digital Ally has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) by 449.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,305 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

