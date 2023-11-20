Dent 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.38 Million (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Dent token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. Dent has a total market capitalization of $81.79 million and $2.38 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000983 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.
Dent Token Profile
Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent.
Buying and Selling Dent
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars.
