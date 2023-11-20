Dent 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.38 Million (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Dent token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. Dent has a total market capitalization of $81.79 million and $2.38 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dent Token Profile

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized platform, created by DENT Wireless Ltd in Hong Kong, which facilitates the buying, selling, and donation of mobile data in a “Data Sharing Economy”. Founded in 2014 by Tero Katajainen, it aims to disrupt international roaming, provide transparent data pricing, and ensure users receive optimal data prices from suitable operators. The platform’s currency, the DENT Token, powers its blockchain-based trading system, allowing users to trade data packages on the Ethereum blockchain. This innovative approach positions DENT as a driving force in mobile data market evolution, promoting both competition and transparency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

