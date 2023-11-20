Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 324 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $176.04. The stock had a trading volume of 277,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.85 and a 200-day moving average of $175.65. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $140.76 and a one year high of $194.99. The stock has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Argus raised their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,674 shares of company stock worth $4,627,465 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

