Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $710,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.85. 1,580,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,936,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.72. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MO. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

