Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $590,000 Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Corteva were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Corteva by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,052,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,607,000 after acquiring an additional 199,874 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 136,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Corteva by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.8% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 43,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth $2,852,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays cut shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

Corteva Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CTVA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.06. The stock had a trading volume of 798,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,951. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $67.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,990 shares of company stock worth $151,066 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.