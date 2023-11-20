Delta Asset Management LLC TN Acquires 68 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $443.82. 263,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,148. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $432.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.84%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

